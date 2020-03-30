Douglas Kenneth Vail was called from his resting sleep at age 79 to his eternal home. Following a full and active day, he silently slipped away on March 28, 2020.
He was born on June 1, 1940, to Kenneth and Beulah (Freeman) Vail, in Whitewater. His family included Jerry, Joyce and twin sister Donna.
On Oct. 1, 1960, Doug and Betty (Klettke) Vail shared their vows of marriage.
Together for more than 59 years, they lived a close and loving life. They nurtured and guided their two daughters, Jody (Gary) Mueller and Vickie (Brian) Dostalek.
Doug’s love and devotion was to his family. He took great pride and delight in his grandchildren, Grant Mueller, and Austin and Jordyn Dostalek. He shared in their lives, attending all of their school functions: baseball with Austin, tennis with Grant, and music with both of them; and 4-H activities and horseriding competitions with Jordyn.
All the grandchildren helped in gardening projects and the oversized yearly pumpkin patch.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Joyce, sister-in-law Penny Vail, and brother-in-law Ed Doeberiener.
Doug was employed for 36 years with Fort Transportation as a skilled semi-truck driver and freight hauler. He had a natural talent for woodworking and created beautiful furniture. He also had a knack for refinishing antiques.
Doug enjoyed gambling, and watching deer and sandhill cranes. He constantly was caring, and willing to help any and all.
Our hope is that Doug departed knowing our love is with him. We will cherish memories of his laughter, jokes and teasing. As we pick up the pieces, we also know we have been blessed to have shared our lives with him. Comfort comes by knowing he is in God’s care.
A private family gathering will be held prior to a 1 p.m. graveside service on Thursday, April 2.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. With love and respect, we kindly insist that all attending accept and strictly adhere to social distancing requirements at the burial. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson or the charity of your personal choice.
Our deepest gratitude to Nitardy Funeral Home for their professional assistance, kindness, patience, and fulfilling our desire to honor Doug.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. To place online condolences, please visit www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
