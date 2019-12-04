WHITEWATER — Dr. Aurelio “Paul” Yvarra Jr., 85, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Paul was born on Jan. 15, 1934, in East Los Angeles, Calif., to Aurelio Sr. and Guadalupe (Roma) Yvarra.
Paul completed his undergraduate and master’s degree at UCLA and then received his Ph.D. at Clairmont University in California.
On Sept. 5, 1964, he married Teresa Sanchez.
Paul served as a captain in the United States Army in the Vietnam War.
In 1974, Paul moved to Whitewater to teach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and was a wonderful mentor to his students. During his time at the university he served as coordinator of various programs, chaired many committees and served as a consultant to many of the area school districts.
Paul’s work involved the study Dr. Edward Deming’s Theory. Based on this theory, he worked with big corporations to install quality management systems.
Paul loved to travel, enjoyed baseball and was an avid UCLA Bruins fan. He was a member of the Whitewater school board and a Walworth County supervisor.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Ben) Vitale of Bancroft; granddaughter, Mercedes Vitale; and brother, Robert Yvarra of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teresa Yvarra; infant son, Dennis Yvarra; three sisters, Vera, Mary and Petra; and brother, Steven.
A funeral service for Paul will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow the services at Calvary Cemetery.
