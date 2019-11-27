Dr. Deborah Redford Badwal, of Southbury, Conn., entered eternal glory on Nov. 20, 2019, at the Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., from cancer.
Deborah was born July 22, 1960, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., daughter of Dr. Elmer and Marjorie (Simdon) Redford.
She married Dr. Roger Badwal in 1991.
Deborah graduated from Marquette University with a degree in dental hygiene, a DDS from the University of Iowa, a Ph.D. in pediatric dentistry and genetics from the University of Connecticut. In October of 2019, she was honored by the UCONN Dental School Alumni for 30 years of teaching.
Deborah was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown, Conn., where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Andrew and Mark; parents; brothers, Christopher and Steven (Susan); sister, Rebecca (Donald) Mallow; a niece and several nephews.
Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newtown, Conn., at noon on Dec. 7, 2019.
Memorials can be made to breast cancer research.
