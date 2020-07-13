HONOLULU — Dr. Paul Bienfang, 72, a prominent member of Hawaii’s marine science community, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Honolulu.
He was the son of the late Woodrow and Doris Bienfang of Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Paul graduated from the University of Hawai’i-Manoa (UHM) in 1971, receiving a bachelor of science in biology, with highest honors, followed by a master’s, and then, in 1977, a Ph.D at UHM in biological oceanography, carrying out cutting-edge research on phytoplankton growth dynamics and microbialecology.
In 1975, Paul joined Oceanic Institute (OI) in Waimanaloas as senior scientist, then eventually rose to co-CEO with OIasa, the premier marine research organization in the world for fin fish and shrimp aquaculture.
In 1997, Paul left OI for a shrimp aquaculture startup on Kaua’i, CeatechUSA, using intensive farming technology developed at OI. The farm, now under different ownership, is one of the most productive for brood stock and are the producers of Kauai Shrimp.
In 2002, Paul founded and was president of Analytical Services LLC, a small water quality and microbial laboratory.
In 2004, Paul rejoined UH-Manoaas as associate professor in the Oceanography Department, where he was head of the ciguatera research group, taught an upper-level course on Living Marine Resources, mentored graduate students and gave numerous technical presentations at science conferences.
Upon retirement, Paul became Emeritus Faculty of the Oceanography Department.
During his career, he also contributed to the community by serving on numerous boards, including the Regional Aquaculture Center, Western Association of Marine Laboratories, Hawai’i Chapter of American Fisheries Society, Hawai’i Aquaculture & Aquaponics Association and Hawai’i Association of Environmental Professionals.
Throughout his life, Paul’s joy and passion for sports as player, coach and mentor embraced baseball, volleyball, tennis and golf.
He was known for his wit, his wealth of knowledge and his gastronomic prowess in the kitchen. Paul’s lilikoi cheesecake will be sorely missed.
Paul is survived by wife, Laurie “Noni”; daughter, Marni (Chad) Sakumoto; brother, David (Kate) Bienfang of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; sister, Mimi (Dennis) Hahn of Sister Bay, Wis.; and two grandsons.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Paul’s favorite charity, the American Red Cross of Hawaii; your favorite charity; or the University of Hawaii Foundation for the Dr. Paul Bienfang Memorial Fund, where checks can be mailed to: University of Hawai’i Foundation, P.O. Box 11270, Honolulu, HI 96828-0270.
Aloha a hui hou!
