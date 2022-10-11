Drew Thomas Satermo

November 23, 1999 - October 9, 2022

Jefferson, WI - Drew Thomas Satermo of Jefferson, formerly of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home at the age of 22. He was born in Waukesha on November 23, 1999, the son of Matthew and Christie (nee Brereton) Satermo. He was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson High School. Drew worked as a security guard for Securitas and most recently worked as a field tech for Suburban Drywall. He found interest in WWII and participated in WWII reenactments. Drew also had a love for Lego and video games.

To plant a tree in memory of Drew Satermo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.