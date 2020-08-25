JOHNSON CREEK — Duane D. Pippenger, Sr., 80, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 19, 1940, the son of Mylon L. Pippenger and Ethel L. (Brooks) Gieseke, in Eau Claire.
Duane married Dianna L. (Stout) Feith on May 10, 1986.
He enjoyed giving the grandchildren rides on his lawnmower and letting them “take the wheel.” He also enjoyed time with them operating the three electric train sets he has in his train room. And, he loved his dogs.
Duane is survived by his wife, Dianna; nine children, Michael of Monroe, Richard of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Duane Jr. (Donny) of Eau Claire, Randy (Cindy) of Janesville, Terry of Jefferson, Nathan Feith of Johnson Creek, Dustin Feith of Watertown, Kristyn of Watertown and Jennifer (Kevin) Sault of Appleton; 16 grandchildren, Josie (Matthew) Elmer, Kayla Graff, Kelsey (Matthew) Schliem, Kortney Pippenger, Joshua, Andrew, Matthew and Dustin Pippenger, Marcus Streich, Chastity and Makayla Feith, Jayden, Aliya and Daymian Hudson, William and Jonathan Sault; 10 great-grandchildren, Keton and Kohen Elmer, Teygan and Cash McCabe, Miles and Maisyn Schliem, Elsie Essen, Bailey, Annabelle and Maverick Pippenger; sisters, Bonnie Badman, Donna Luther and Dianna (Bob) Lee; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives.
He also leaves behind his dogs, Piper and Ozzie.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Michael Pippenger; and sisters, Jean Robinette, Susan Pecha and Patricia Lasko.
The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
