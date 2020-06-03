OXFORD, Fla. — Duane David Anderson was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Oxford, Fla. His loving wife, Judy, was able to be at his side while he entered heaven.
Duane was born on Dec. 14, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minn., and made a child of God through Holy Baptism.
Duane was blessed to be raised in a Christian home and attend Christian schools, graduating in 1956 from Bethany Lutheran High School in Mankato, Minn., where he discovered his lifelong passion of playing basketball. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
In 1962, he completed his degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT).
Throughout the years, Duane served the Lutheran church in various leadership roles. He particularly was interested in evangelism, youth mentoring and sharing Jesus. He served God and the church wherever he was planted including: Minneapolis; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Chicago; Milwaukee, Wis.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Beckley W.V.; Falls Church/Arlington, Va., Bay City, Mich.; Jefferson, Wis., and Oxford, Fla.
Working in the late 1960s to early ’70s for the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod Home Missions, Duane worked on the design and building of more than 80 churches, and after that time another 45 additions and renovations. In total for the WELS, ELS and other church denominations, he designed almost 100 churches in addition to private homes and commercial buildings.
In his late 50s, he enrolled at Dr. Martin Luther College to complete his Staff Ministry certification and received a call to Trinity Lutheran Church in Bay City, Mich. (1995 to 2004). In 2008, he designed his final church, Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford, Fla., and retired there.
Duane is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith; daughters, Rebecca (Jeff) Weber of Helenville, Wis.; Sarah (Todd) Stephen of Atlanta; grandchildren, Samuel Weber of Waukesha, Wis.; Emily (Kendall) Fields of Sanford, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Rachel Grace Weber; sister, Diane (Alden) Bean of Midlothian, Va.; sister, Leslie Nelson of Minneapolis; brother, Dale (Carol) Anderson of Hendersonville, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Julian G. and LaTona Anderson; and son, Kevin Anderson.
Duane was a great example of a Christian father — firm but gentle, loving, never showing anger and always forgiving. His soft, gentle, loving heart will be missed here on earth until we meet again in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Kingdom Workers, N19W24075 Riverwood Drive, #200, Waukesha, WI 53188.
A memorial worship service will be planned later in Oxford when the family can gather.
