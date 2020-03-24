COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Duane "Dewey" M. Coutts, 94, formerly of Lake Mills, Wis., passed away on March 21, 2020, at Park River Estates Care Center in Coon Rapids, Minn.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1925, in Milwaukee.
Dewey graduated from Boy’s Technical High School, Milwaukee, in 1943. He entered the Army Air Force in 1943 following his high school graduation and served during World War II from 1943-45.
He was wed to Frances “Fran” Musil on May 20, 1950, at St. Martini’s Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
In 1958 he began his 23-year career at Creamery Package, later known as APV Crepaco (CP) in Lake Mills. During his tenure at CP, he was involved in all the daily functions in the foundry at the “North Plant.”
Duane is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Carla (Randy) King, Jim (Mickey) Coutts and Ken (Danelle) Coutts; grandchildren, Heath (Anna) King, Jeremy King, Heather King (fiancé, Jeremy Hoppe), Jaci King-Clear (Matt), their sons, Izak, Milo and Jasper, Alexis Coutts, Travis (Samantha) Coutts, their son, Lucas, and Ben and Sam Coutts; niece, Laura (Tony) Thomas; great-nephew, Will Sutton; as well as his extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Frances “Fran” Coutts; his parents, Wilhelmina “ Mina” and Carl Coutts; Fran’s parents, Marie and Edwin Musil; his sister-in-law and her husband, Florence and Mjr. William Sutton (USA Ret.); nephew, Scott Sutton.
Because of current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place in Minneapolis with a private graveside service at Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.
A public celebration of his life will take place in Lake Mills at a later date. Memorials in Dewey’s memory are preferred to your local food shelf or Lake Mills Meals on Wheels.
Online condolences may be left at www.gearty-delmore.com.
