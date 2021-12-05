Duane Elmer "Charlie" Reich

Fort Atkinson, WI - Duane "Charlie" E. Reich, 60, Fort Atkinson passed away at his home on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Charlie was born on June 23, 1961 in Fort Atkinson to Duane and Anna (Jaeckel) Reich. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Charlie attended St. Paul's Elementary School and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1980. He worked for Jaeckel Brothers for two years before entering the military where he served 4 years in the United States Navy. Charlie was employed by Spacesaver, Wrights Tree Service, Asplundh tree service and Precision Resolutions. He was known to be there to help if you needed a hand. Charlie was an avid hunter over the years. He received many trophies showing his coon hounds. Charlie was a member of the Hebron Rod and Gun Club and the Jefferson Gun Club, and Hebron Coon Club. Charlie was on many trap shooting teams. He was a member and past president of the Milton VFW Post 9403. Charlie was a member of St. Pauls Ev. Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Reich, Fort Atkinson; siblings Brenda (Dennis) Schultz, Fort Atkinson, Tammy (Jon) Welke, Fort Atkinson, Lonny (Sigrid) Reich, Jefferson; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Duane "Bud" Reich, grandparents, Roy and Rose Reich and Fred and Anna Jaeckel and many other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Pauls Ev. Lutheran Church 301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 9:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to St. Pauls or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
