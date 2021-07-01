Duane H. Buchanan

June 10, 1945 - December 13, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Duane "Buck" "Uncle Bucky" H. Buchanan, 75, of Jefferson, passed away December 13th, 2020 of COVID-19 Pneumonia at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital where he was given his Final Salute.
Duane is survived by the love of his life, Rhonda Burow; her daughter, Kelly (Dobs) O'Brien; grandsons, Joshua and Connor Buchanan; brother, Paul (Carol) Buchanan; sister, Harriet Raasch; sister, Gail (Mike) Garity; brother, Mike (Debbie) Buchanan; nieces, nephews, and special friends, Arvid and Veronica Bakken, Jimmy and Bonnie Kiltz, Jo and Darin Zimmerman, John Dawson and Michelle, John and Alice Guld, Bob (Spook) Rollands, Sherwood (Deadwood) Holmes, Craig Johnson, Janet Hake and Pat Stevens, and Roger and Marsha Hake; special neighbors, Lavern and Nancy Meng, Tom, Jennifer and Christopher Dekrey, Mike and Tina Griffin, Dan and Sue Roth, Ken and Tammy Schakelman and James, Susan, Landon, and Logan.
Duane's son, Shawn Buchanan, died at the age of 50 following a brief illness on May 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Esther; half-brother, Carl Litts; half-sister, Maryann Litts; brother, Eugene Buchanan; brother-in-law, Irv Raasch and nieces,Teresa Buchanan and Kathy Preininger.
Duane was born June 10th, 1945 in Fort Atkinson, WI, to his parents Frank and Esther (Laatsch) Buchanan. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. Duane served in the United States Army, 9th Infantry Division, and served a tour in Vietnam. Duane worked at Jones Dairy Farm as a De-boner, and in the Curing Department. He retired after 39 years. Duane also owned and operated Popular Point bar in Fort Atkinson, WI for a short time. After his retirement, Duane did part-time work at home for Uncle Josh Bait Co.
Duane and Rhonda loved to travel. Over their 35 years together, they traveled through 48 states, including stops at the National Parks, toured Canada, cruised through the Panama Canal, Aruba, Cartagena, Curacao, and visited Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Duane's trip of a lifetime was a River Cruise up the Rhine, visiting Switzerland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Duane and Rhonda visited Ireland several times, including Kelly and Dobs's wedding in Galway, which was a special trip he would never forget. The last trip they took together was in August to Beaver Island, primarily made up of Irish immigrants and descendants.
One of Duane and Rhonda's favorite past times was going to Flea Markets, Estate and Rummage Sales, and Antique stores to look for antiques and hidden treasures to fill their home. Duane also spent time making stained glass pieces that filled their home and homes of family and friends. He also made garden sculptures out of vintage glass. Duane took pride in his lawn and ensured that there was not one Dandelion on it. He was also proud of the trellis he built for Rhonda. Duane was an avid bird watcher and built several contraptions to keep the squirrels away. Duane liked to do word search puzzles. When not doing word searches, Duane could be found watching American Pickers, Pawn Stars, Gold Rush: Alaska, Alaska The Last Frontier, Fox News, a Badger or Packer football game, or an old western movie.
Duane was a great cook, (known for his baked beans) and always had supper ready for Rhonda when she got home from work. On Fridays, Duane enjoyed a good ol' Wisconsin fish fry. Duane also liked having a few drinks at Fat Boyz, Mink Farm, Sports Page, Vinnies Rock Bottom Express, and Lou's. During his retirement years, every Wednesday, him and life-long friend, Spook, met at Pine Cone Restaurant for breakfast and coffee.
Duane and Rhonda also saw Neil Diamond in concert more than 10 times.
Duane entered the VA Hospital on November 15th, 2020. He made a brave and courageous decision to stop all supportive treatment on December 13th, 2020, as his body was getting tired. He did it his way, on his terms, a decision most could not have made, as he was lucid until the end. Virtual visits were had with him almost daily, as no visitors were allowed in the hospital. Loved ones were able to say their goodbyes virtually to him, the day before he passed, which he appreciated and was so thankful for. On the morning of his passing, Rhonda was able to spend 40 minutes, reminiscing about the good life Duane had with her. He was thankful for his life and had no regrets. Duane was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by many.
Per Duane's wishes a visitation will not be held, instead a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Duane wanted his ashes to be spread in the Atlantic Ocean in Killybegs, County Donegal, Ireland, his favorite place that him and Rhonda visited. Let's raise a whiskey old fashioned sour with olives to Duane up in heaven. Slainte Duane! Til we meet again...
A special thank you to the ICU staff at the VA Hospital who cared for Duane during his illness until the time of his passing.
May the roads rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
May the rains fall soft upon fields
And until we meet again
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
-Irish Blessing
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson from 1 to 5 p.m. with Military Honors taking place at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Badger Honor Flight, Rainbow Hospice, or Paddy's Paws.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
