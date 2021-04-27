October 9, 1951 - April 9, 2021
Jefferson, WI - DUANE R. KAKUSCHKY, 69, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.
Duane was born on October 9, 1951 in Jefferson , WI to Merle and De Loris (Miller) Kakuschky.
Duane worked for Hans Brothers in Jefferson for many years and especially enjoyed taking care of the bears.
He is survived by his sisters Delilah ( Terry ) Johnson of Fort Atkinson, Susan Murray of Fort Atkinson, Darlene Kakuschky of Watertown and brother David Kakuschky of Lake Mills.
He was preceded by his parents, grandfather Will, grandmother Elsie, sisters Diane, Phyllis, Brenda and Aunt Evelyn. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Duane will be laid to rest next to his mother, De Loris who passed away in 2020.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
