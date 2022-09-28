January 20, 1939 - September 28, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Duane W. Heine, 83 of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home.
Duane was born January 20, 1939, in Helenville, WI, the only child of Wilmer and Mildred (Bieck) Heine. He is a 1957 graduate of Jefferson High School and on April 2, 1960, he married Frances "Fran" Lehr at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville. The coupe had 3 children and enjoyed 51 years of marriage until her death in 2011. Duane was employed at the former Borg's Textile and Kendall Packaging, both of Jefferson. He enjoyed listening to polka music, watching NASCAR, All-Star Wrestling, and owned a number of antique cars. He was a longtime member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church. Duane was an outgoing person and enjoyed talking to almost everyone. He was quick with a joke and was loved not only by his family, but the people in the community.
He is survived by: his children Rodney (Dawn) Heine of Jefferson, Debbie (Morley) Stoflet of Madison, and Daniel (Vanessa) Heine of Madison; grandchildren Andrew (Danielle), Eric (Kimberly), Matthew (BillieJo), and Brielle; and great-grandchildren Cole, Gracyn, Rylan, Tarryn, Aiden, Aynsley, Destinee, and Isaiah. He is also survived by a number of relatives and friends.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, October 5,2022 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00PM - 6:00PM on Tuesday at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 11:00AM until the time of service at the church. Duane's body will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the funeral service.
