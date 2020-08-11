DuWayne A. Smith, 55, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 26, 1965, in Fort Atkinson, son of Clifford “Chuck” Smith and Sally (Boese) Smith.
He attended Madison Area Technical College, becoming a certified auto technician in Fort Atkinson.
In 2001, DuWayne married Lorey Sanders at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson.
DuWayne was an avid hunter, enjoyed racing remote-control cars, playing darts and fixing any broken engine he could find.
He is survived by his wife, Lorey; his mother, Sally (Boese) Smith; father, Chuck (Carol) Smith; sister, Michelle Smith; fur babies, Abby and Maggie May; nephew, Levi; aunts, Barbara Huber and “Skeeter” Johnson; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his step-sister, Christine Barrett; uncle, Gary Smith; aunt, “Billie” Bumbard.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor officiating.
If desired, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting with arrangements.
