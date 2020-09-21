JEFFERSON — Dwayne H. Martinson, 73, of Jefferson, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, with his sister at his bedside.
Dwayne was born on March 21, 1947, in Madison, the son of Elwood and Gladys (Fehrmann) Martinson. He grew up in the Jefferson area and attended school there.
Dwayne worked for 20-plus years in the laundry department of the then Jefferson County Home, now Alden Estates.
Dwayne’s life’s passion was music. He loved a wide variety of genres and enjoyed music from every era. He spent many hours outdoors, hunting a variety of animals and enjoying God’s creation.
Dwayne was a lifelong bachelor who kept mostly to himself, but always greeted his family and friends with a boisterous “What’s Up!”
He was loved dearly by his family and he will be missed.
Dwayne is survived by his siblings, Gary Martinson of Cambridge, Charmaine Ruegg of Jefferson, Mary (Jim) Koehler of Jefferson and Bobbie (Dwight) Tomczak of Jefferson. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Garland Martinson.
Per Dwayne’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
