November 16, 1930 - April 20, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Earl A. Topel, 90, lifelong resident of Lake Mills, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
He was born on November 16, 1930, the son of the late Walter and Mabel (Strauss) Topel.
On October 15, 1955 he married Delores Kraus at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Earl worked on the family farm until 1962 and with his brothers at Topel's Service Station for years after that.
Earl worked in insurance sales and marketing for over 50 years beginning in the 1960s. He started as an independent agent and worked primarily for Helenville Mutual Insurance Co.
Earl was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
He enjoyed antiques, old cars, ice fishing, local parades, county and state fairs. Earl liked gathering with family & friends, and attending Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer games.
Survivors include his wife, Delores; one daughter, Trudy Topel; one son, Scott Topel; two grandsons, Sean Topel, Shea Topel; one brother, David (Jay-Lin) Topel of Ames, IA; one sister, Ellen (Gerald) White of Waukesha; two sisters-in-law, Delores Topel, Violet Topel, both of Lake Mills; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by four brothers, Cliff Topel, Wilbur (Florence) Topel, Lynn Topel, Harvey (Patricia) Topel and one sister-in-law, Jackie Topel.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Burial will be in St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church, Marquardt Hospice, Lake Mills FFA, or Jefferson County 4-H
