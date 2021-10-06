Lake Mills, WI - Edith J. (Brown) Kottwitz, 87, Lake Mills , died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Brook Gardens Place surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 11, 1934 in Turtle, Wisconsin , the daughter of the late F. Russell and Ione (Sherman) Brown.
She graduated from the Jefferson High School on June 5, 1952 and the next day Edith married the love of her life, Maurice Kottwitz on June 6, 1952 at the Immanuel Evangelical United Brethren Church in Jefferson .
She later earned her food service training from Watertown Technical School in 1970.
Prior to retirement she had been employed by the Lake Mills School District and Hamlin/Planar.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church .
Edith enjoyed polka and square dancing with her husband, camping, listening to country western music, watching old westerns, cooking, reading, and was an avid walker.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Maurice; three sons, Rick (Connie), Randy (Jamie), DuWayne (Debbie); one daughter, Cindy Kay (Scott) Bartelt; four grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Noah, and Chloe Kottwitz; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her siblings, Calvin Brown, Myrtle Freeman, Virginia Hopkins, and her sister in infancy, Nellie Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church .
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery .
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
