Edward C. "Ted" Jones

January 4, 1936 - July 26, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Edward C. Jones "Ted", 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, July 26, 2021.
The family is planning a memorial visitation at the Jones Dairy Farm farmhouse, 432 Jones Avenue, Fort Atkinson on Thursday, August 19, 2021 beginning at 9 a.m. with a time of remembrance beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be made to The Aldo Leopold Foundation, Rainbow Hospice or Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
A complete obituary will follow.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.