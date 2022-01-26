Watertown, WI - Edward E. Hoffer, 90, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022, at Brook Gardens Place of Lake Mills. Edward was born on January 6, 1932 in Watertown, the son of Leo and Eleanor (Yahna) Hoffer. Edward married the love of his life, Carol (Adler) on December 1, 1973 in Jefferson, and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage before her passing in 2006.
Edward started his career working on the family farm until a farm accident in September 1962 where he lost both arms in a corn picker during fall harvest. Through his fortitude, Edward graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1969. After graduation, he opened a real estate business and became a successful real estate broker in the greater Watertown area for over 50 years.
He was a member of the St. Henry's Catholic Church of Watertown and the St. John Baptist Catholic Church of Jefferson. Edward was also a member of many civic and church organizations in the Watertown area over the years; including the St. Henry's Knights of Columbus Council, Watertown Elks, Watertown Agri-Business Club, Kiwanis Club and the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Edward is survived by his children: Anne (Matthew) Bender and Susan (Jeffrey) Holbrook. Grandchildren: Andrew Bender, Dane Bender, Emma Holbrook, Eleanor Holbrook, Caroline Holbrook and Nathaniel Holbrook and his sister Agnes Schroedl. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister Rita Berg.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward will take place on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 12:00PM at St. Henry's Catholic Church with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Jefferson following the mass.
A special thank you to all the staff at Brook Gardens for providing a comfortable home to Edward over the past year. In addition, our thanks to the Heartland Hospice team for the compassionate clinical care they provided that Edward truly appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
