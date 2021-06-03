Edward George Fero

February 4, 1942 - June 1, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Edward Fero, 79, Whitewater, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Whitewater and lived in Whitewater all his life. He married Carol Grosskreutz in 1962. They met in 7th grade. He is survived by his wife of 59 years; sons: Kevin (Sally) and Mark (Carey); 6 grandchildren: Jacob, Emma, Jonathan, Maddy, Alex and Daniel; 2 great-grandchildren: Elijah and Jordyn; Four sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ellen Fero, one brother and one sister. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
