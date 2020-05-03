JEFFERSON — Edward J. Hulstien, 78, of Jefferson, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
Ed was born on Aug. 18, 1941, in Rock Valley, Iowa, one of seven sons born to Gerrit and Hilda (Kuipers) Hulstein.
Ed’s last name was misspelled on his birth certificate and the error never was corrected — a contributing factor to Ed’s uniqueness.
He attended West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa.
On Sept. 18, 1965, he married Beverly Skibbe at the Friedens United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson.
The couple had two sons and enjoyed 36 years of marriage until Beverly’s death in 2001.
Ed was a proud card-carrying union member and was employed at Friskies of Jefferson for 35 years, retiring in 2001.
His interests included a talent for cards, especially euchre. He was an avid reader and loved watching gameshows on TV.
His political persuasion was to the left, one of few in the Hulstein family, and he defended his position.
Ed was a genuine person, who had rooted convictions, was terrific with children, and he cared deeply about his family. Ed will be missed.
He is survived by his son, Barry Hulstien of Whitewater; sisters-in-law, Elaine Hulstein, Betty Hulstein, Becky Hulstein and Phyllis Hulstein, all of Fort Atkinson, and Sandra (Phil) Wall of Lake Mills; seven nieces and nephews, Toni (Ron) Rice, Jeremy Hulstein, Chris Hulstein, Aaron Hulstein, Michelle Hulstein, Greg (Pauline) Hulstein and Kathy (Mike) Wiechmann; four great-nieces and nephews, Melissa, Zack, Nevaeh and Ben; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian in 2019; brothers, Corky, Gerrit, Marvin, Bill, Richard and Larry; and nephew, Scott Hulstein.
A private family funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with the Rev. Delisa Buckingham-Taylor presiding.
Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Ed will be buried at Union Cemetery of Jefferson following the service.
The funeral service will be viewable via Facebook Live-Stream at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home Facebook page. Please call the funeral home with any questions at (920) 674-4300.
To place an online condolence, please visit: www.olsen-gibson.com
