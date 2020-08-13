SULLIVAN — Edward J. Plechaty, 86, of Sullivan, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at B’s Comforts of Home.
He was born on July 18, 1934, in Chicago, the son of the late Ben and Lillian (Nowicki) Plechaty.
Ed was a graduate of the Fort Atkinson High School, class of 1953.
He was the owner and operator of Plechaty Trucking, “Don’t Shoot the Bull, Send it with Mr. Ed.”
Ed also had done custom farm work.
He loved telling jokes, giving suckers to kids and was a huge Detroit Lions fan.
Survivors include his sister, Josie Williams of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, Anne Plechaty of Fort Atkinson and Jane Plechaty of Waukesha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
He also was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and William; and brother-in-law, Roger Williams.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
A special thank-you to Brenda Meidl of B’s Comforts of Home, Sullivan, and Rainbow Hospice Care for their loving and tender care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.