Edward John "Ed" Kiesling

Jefferson, WI - Edward John Kiesling, 46, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly Friday March 31st, 2023, at the Aurora Summit Hospital.
Eddie was born on July 30th, 1976 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Ronald "Chunky" and Donna (Piek) Kiesling. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1995. During and after school he worked many different types of jobs from the Carnival for a few years to cooking, St. Coletta's, Bowling alley, maintenance at Tysons for several years. For the last 10+ years he did CNC machining at Saelens Corp. in Johnson Creek.
Since Ed worked 3rd shift, after he slept he would be ready to go and enjoy life with his son Lazlo, read his favorite books, and spend some time with his family and his many friends and enjoyed a nice movie from time to time.
He is survived by his son Lazlo of whom he was very proud of and had brought a centeredness and purpose to his life , his loving mother Donna Kiesling, sister Sarah, brothers Adam and Michael, and many aunts and uncles and very cherished cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Kiesling (Chunk) and his grandparents Lyle and Florence Kiesling, and John and Harriet Piek, also his cousin Andy, his aunts Kitty and Kathy, and his Uncle Bill.
Visitation will be held Thursday April 13th at the Schneider-Michaelis funeral home starting at 4pm until 6pm. A memorial service with Rev. Thomas J Coyle will be held at 6pm. Burial will be held at 10am on Friday the 14th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Jefferson, WI.
