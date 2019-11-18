JEFFERSON — Edward Michael “Mike” Lehman, 76, of Jefferson, passed away Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Mike was born on June 24, 1943, to Edward and Marie (Nevins) Lehman. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1961.
He then joined the United States Air Force, serving from 1961-65.
Mike married Charlotte Wunsch of Sheboygan Falls on July 19, 1969, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
He was employed as a police officer by the City of Jefferson for 21 years, retiring in 1997.
Mike loved spending time with his family and attending his grandsons’ activities. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed musky fishing, bird watching, playing cards — especially Sheepshead — and was an avid collector of everything Schlitz.
Mike also was passionate about family history and enjoyed genealogy.
He will be missed deeply by his family: wife, Charlotte Lehman of Jefferson; sons, Robert Lehman of Fort Atkinson and Richard (Amy) Lehman of Jefferson; grandsons, Brady Lehman and Bennett Lehman; sisters, Helen Ruth (Patrick) Kinney of Middleton and Jane (John) Anderson of Fort Atkinson; and nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Miyah Lehman.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Military honors will follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Foundation Fighting Blindness or a charity of your choosing.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com for further information, to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
