Eileen Miller

Whitewater, WI - Eileen M. Miller, 98, of Whitewater passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek.
Eileen was born on April 16, 1924 in rural Lake Mills to Otto and Leona Schimmelpfening Stelse. She attended many different grade schools in Jefferson graduating From Jefferson High School in 1941. Eileen worked as a telephone operator at Fort Atkinson and Whitewater. She later worked in Whitewater at Sentry Foods for 15 years, DeWitts Foods in Fort Atkinson, and worked part-time until she was 86 at The Glen nursing home in Whitewater. In 1947, Eileen married Clifford Miller at the Methodist church in Fort Atkinson, and later they were blessed with five girls.
Eileen is survived by four daughters, Diane Brunette of Janesville, Donna (Wayne) Tyler of Fort Atkinson, Denise Higgins of Watertown, Cindy (Rob) Channing of Whitewater; 13 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Leona Stelse; husband, Clifford Miller; daughter, Connie Miller; grandson, Michael Olson; sons-in-law, Rex Higgins, Tom Brunette; brothers, Robert Stelse, Maynard Stelse, Merlin Stelse, Ray Stelse; sister, Lorraine Wedl.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice Staff for their exceptional care for Eileen.
Funeral Services will take place at 11AM on Friday, July 22, 2022 at First English Church. Visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will follow services at Hillside Cemetery.
