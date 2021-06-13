July 23, 1922 - June 12, 2021
Jefferson, WI - ELAINE A. WENZEL, one month shy of 99 years old passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Elaine was born July 23, 1922 in Milwaukee, daughter of Harry and Ida (Bus) Wilharms. She married Roy "Rex" Wenzel on November 12, 1947 in Sullivan. He preceded her in death in 1985. Elaine served her community as a volunteer as a choir director and as vacation bible school coordinator at St. John's Golden Lake, volunteered at both Oconomowoc and Fort Atkinson hospitals, Jefferson County Fair, CPA of Jefferson and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. She traveled the world on many trips and was a member at both St. John's Golden Lake in Sullivan, and most recently at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Donald (Lila) Wenzel and Suzanne "Sue" Vogel; step daughter-in-law Catherine "Mike" Wenzel; grandchildren Steve (Wendy) Wenzel, Jeff (Karen) Wenzel, John (Cindy) Wenzel, Dan (Carolyn) Vogel, Kim (Louise) Vogel, Tom (Lori) Vogel, Vickie (Terry) Schlick, Kevin (Tania) Wenzel, Sue Wenzel, Cindy (Bob) Steinke, Sandy (Al) Speich, Sherry (John) Tueteberg and Jim (Holly) Wenzel; 33 great-grandchildren, 16 great great-grandchildren; special friends Devonne and Renee. She is preceded in death by stepsons Lloyd "Butch" Wenzel and Glenn "Pete" Wenzel; step son-in-law Jay Vogel; step daughter-in-law Helen "Bunny" Wenzel and son, Thomas Wenzel.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00- 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Golden Lake in Sullivan.Memorials may be made to Lakeside Lutheran High School and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Special thanks to Sunset Ridge-Johnson Creek for their care for the past 10 years.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
