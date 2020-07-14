WATERTOWN — Elaine Evelyn Uecker, 91, of Watertown, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Park Ridge, following a brief illness.
Elaine was born on Aug. 2, 1928, in Watertown, the daughter of Harry and Dorothea (Rummler) Geissler.
She grew up on the family farm in Farmington.
After graduating as salutatorian from Johnson Creek High School, she worked at the Brandt Automatic Cashier Company in Watertown for four years.
On April 22, 1950, she married Robert “Bob” E. Uecker. Together, they farmed the Spring Brook Stock Farm, a century family dairy farm, for 30 years.
He preceded her in death on March 16, 1980.
In addition to being a busy farm wife and avid gardener, Elaine was involved in a variety of organizations and activities. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson, and actively involved in the United Methodist Women, Sarah’s Circle and teaching Sunday School. She was a member and past officer of the Grellton Homemaker’s club and a 4-H leader for many years.
After moving to her duplex in Watertown in 2000, Elaine joined the Johnson Creek Historical Society and was a volunteer at Marquardt Manor. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, and was part of a card club that met monthly for over 50 years.
Her many talents and hobbies included counted cross-stitch, stained glass, crocheting, ceramics, sewing, quilting and cake decorating. Elaine’s creative talent produced many beautiful items which are family treasures.
Elaine enjoyed traveling with friends from church, and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan.
She loved being involved in her grandchildren’s lives, and enjoyed attending many of their sporting and academic events. She will be remembered for her beautiful craftwork, steadfast faith in God, and her generous and loving spirit.
Elaine was dearly loved and cherished by her family and friends.
Survivors include three daughters, Jane (John) Ahrens of Elmhurst, Ill., Karen (Michael) Brunk of Lake Mills and Mary Ann (Scott) Reandeau of New Lenox, Ill.; six grandchildren, Jared (Yvonne) Ahrens, Matt (Anne) Ahrens, Rachel (Rollin) Mayes, Nicole (Matthew) Knight, Natalie Brunk and Nathan (Kerri) Brunk; and 10 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her nephews and nieces.
Elaine also was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Geraldine Olson.
A private family funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with her grandson, the Rev. Jared Ahrens, officiating.
Prior to the service, a public visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required for the visitation.
A private burial will follow the service at the Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Park Ridge for their kind and compassionate care over the past three years, and, more recently, Marquardt Hospice. Memorials, if desired, may be given to the Marquardt Foundation (https://marquardtvillage.org/giving/) or a charity of one’s choice.
