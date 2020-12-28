October 4, 1950 - December 25, 2020
Jefferson, WI - ELAINE FRITZ age 70 of Jefferson passed away at her home December 25, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1950 in Ohio to Lincoln and Ruth (Keel) McEntire. Elaine enjoyed gardening and loved growing all kinds of flowers and plants.
She enjoyed being outdoors and all the beauty of nature. Her faith in God was very strong and she was instrumental in teaching her sons to love the Lord. She was a strong, Self-sufficient woman, with well-defined, strong beliefs and values. She was a very hard worker in her vocational and personal life. Very much like her mother Ruth, Elaine would often marvel at and admire the simple things in life. Throughout her entire life, she commonly stated "We have so much to be thankful for." She loved her home on the river and was intrigued daily by the wildlife she saw there. She was an avid reader. She loved to write letters and cards to family and friends regularly. The daughter of an English teacher and minister, Elaine had beautiful penmanship. As one of her good friends recently stated "she had so much spunk! "As a young lady in Ohio, she could be found drag racing her Chevelle. She was prom queen. She never shied away from a challenge and felt like she could do anything through old-fashioned hard work and determination. Prior to retiring she worked as Jefferson Memory care in Jefferson.
She will be deeply missed by her family, sons Destry Fritz of Avalon, Grady (Lisa) Fritz of Johnson Creek. Four grandchildren, Gavin and Gage Fritz, Brittney (Rob) Logemann, Brooklyn Fritz. Her sister Lynn Ross of Greenville, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Elaine's life will take place at a later date with burial in Ohio near her parents.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
