Elaine J. Rice

April 22, 1929 - January 23, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Elaine "Toodles" Rice, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Elaine was born on April 22, 1929 to Harry and Emma Wright. Raised in Stoughton, WI, she attended Stoughton High School, graduating in 1947.
After high school, Elaine held jobs as a dispatcher for the telephone company and UW-Whitewater.
Elaine married Llewellyn "Bud" Rice on April 12, 1948. Together, they had two children, Pamela and Jody. They also fostered two sons, Tom and Gary.
Elaine was a doting wife, mother and grandmother. She held a fierce love for her family and committed herself to their happiness and well-being.
Elaine and Llewellyn were blessed with three grandchildren: Lucas, Ben, and Kyle. Elaine had the privilege of caring for them while her daughter (Pamela) and son-in-law (Peter) sought to their careers. She shared a special bond with her grandchildren, of which remained steadfast throughout both her and their adult lives.
Elaine enjoyed traveling. In her later life she explored destinations such as Ireland, Norway, Canada, and Hawaii. She also ventured on several Caribbean and Alaskan cruises. Elaine escaped twenty-two (22) winters vacationing in Casa Grande, Arizona where she immersed herself in a senior community and established many lifelong friendships.
Elaine had a competitive spirit, and she thoroughly enjoyed socializing over various table games. You could find her playing bingo or relishing in a game of cards with friends at the local senior center, or most recently at Sylvan Crossings where she resided for the past month.
Elaine had an unwavering faith, charismatic spirit, and loving demeanor. She was selfless, and her love for God, family and life has instilled in us a sense of gratitude for every day we had together.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Pamela Newcomb, grandsons, Lucas (Anna) Newcomb, Ben Newcomb, and Kyle (Robyn) Newcomb; great grandchildren, Austin (Tiffany) Newcomb, Kelsi, Braydon, Avigail, Blake, Landon, and Noah Newcomb; step-great grandchildren, Knudt Lee, Belle McVeigh and Taylor Johnson.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Emma Wright; her husband, Llewellyn Rice; son, Jody Rice, son-in-law, Peter Newcomb; and three (3) brothers and two (2) sisters, Edmond Wright, Kelly Wright, Harry Wright, Dorothy Olson, and Lois Larson.
The family is considering a Celebration of Life the weekend of Syttende Mai in May of 2022 at Cross Funeral Home in Stoughton.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Faith Community Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Please share your memories of Elaine by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
