RACINE — Elaine Marie Haas, 91, of Racine, peacefully joined her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson.
Elaine was born in Racine on March 28, 1929, to the late Edwin and Rose (French) Smerchek.
She was united in marriage to Gregory Thomas Haas on May 20, 1950. They celebrated their 50th golden anniversary together.
Elaine was a loving mother to Thomas Haas of West Allis, Kathleen (John) Woodbury of Racine, Edward (Marie) Haas of Racine, Laurie (Mick) Metsa of Duluth, Minn., Gary (Chris) Haas of Waupun, Karen (Michael) Semonson of Baraboo and David Haas of Juneau.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory; her son, Steven; and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen J. Haas.
Elaine was educated in Racine, and was a graduate of Horlick’s Class of ‘47 and Moraine Park Technical College.
She dedicated her life to raising her family of eight — four sons and three daughters, and her developmentally disabled and blind son. On becoming an “empty nester,” she bloomed by directing her energy to helping others through volunteering at church and in the community.
Elaine led the Waupun Hospital Auxiliary, the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Daughters of Isabella, the Annual Church Festival, and passionately sang alto in the St. Joseph’s and Racine St. Paul’s Church choirs.
She was an Al-Anon sponsor, and a founder of the Beaver Dam Alano Club and the Racine Grove Club.
As a long-term Fort HealthCare resident, she acted as president, riding in parades and advocating for other residents’ needs.
An avid camper, Elaine enjoyed many adventures at her Camper’s Island site, Old Hickory, on Lake Sinnissippi with her 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Nellie) Lashley, Jennifer (Chad) Ohlendorf, Becka Haas, Amanda (Nick) Isaksson, August (Jessica) Haas, Samantha (Garrett) Ladd, Maija (Lucas) Stellmach, Ahna (Reed) Wargin, Spencer (Caleb) Semonson and Holden Semonson.
Her legacy of love will live on in her 14 great-grandchildren: Katelyn Lashley, Grace, Luke, Ruthie and Lucy Ohlendorf, Beckett and Nola Isaksson, Fourth of July baby girl Haas, Louise Evelyn Ladd, Thomas, Tayah and Colbie Stellmach, and Tenley and Case Wargin.
Elaine’s family circle extends with her surviving in-laws: Bernadette (Al) Morrow of Sun Prairie, Norman (Ruth) Haas of Phoenix, Ariz., Daniel (Marlene) Haas of Neshkoro, Larry Jansen, and Laurine Haas and Yvonne Haas of Racine.
She also was preceded in death by her parents-in-law; brothers, Mel and Edwin Smerchek; sisters-in-law, Grace and Helen Smerchek; brothers-in-law, Gerard and John Haas, Richard Malko and Joe Cook; and sisters-in-law, Germaine Brigman, Diane Cook, Rosemary Jansen and Marjorie Malko. She was the proud aunt of 70 Smerchek and Haas nieces and nephews.
The Elaine M. Haas family extends their gratitude to the staff at Fort HealthCare and Rainbow Hospice for their loving, exceptional care of our beloved.
A private graveside service will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, at Holy Family Cemetery, Caledonia, with Father Richard Molter officiating.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be scheduled this fall for family and friends.
We’ll miss you Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother… the legacy you left will continue to grow in all of us.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory in Racine is assisting with arrangements.
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
