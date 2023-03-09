Elaine Wagner

Fort Atkinson, WI - Elaine (Schiferl) Wagner, 92, Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton.
Born on Sept 25, 1930 in Janesville daughter of Al and Martha (Kreklow) Schiferl, she moved to Fort Atkinson as a young child. Graduating from Fort High School in 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Wagner, Jr. in 1950. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage, living in Fort for the majority of that time. Over the years they enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and working on both families' genealogy. Elaine also loved sewing, knitting, decorating and crafting of all types. Being an avid card player, she played Bridge into her 80's.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents, 7 siblings, many friends and her beloved Harv and his 4 siblings. Survivors include her children, Gail (Duane) Flagel of Naples, Florida, Cindy (Tom) Cheney of Edgerton and Brian (Elaine) of Naples, Florida, 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grand children and 5 great-great grandchildren, with 2 more on the way.
Her funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday June 19, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation at 10:30, Service at 11:00. Luncheon to follow at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff at Skaalen Home and Rainbow Hospice for all the loving care for our Mom. In lieu of flowers, any donations would be greatly appreciated to either.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
