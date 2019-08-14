WHITEWATER — Eleanor Ann Reeb, 92, of Whitewater, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Eleanor Ann (McCutchern) Reeb was born on July 31, 1927, in Macomb, Ill., the daughter of Ralph McCutchern and Wilma (Koontz).
She graduated in 1945 from the Western Training School and Western Academy at the Western Illinois State Teacher’s College in Macomb.
Eleanor married Louis Reeb on Nov. 28, 1947, at the Methodist church in Hebron, Ill. They started farming in Waterford in 1951 and then bought their own farm in Fort Atkinson in 1959.
Lou suffered a heart attack in 1971, so they gave up farming and moved to an Arizona retirement community. Lou golfed with their youngest daughter, Gina, and Eleanor gardened in the Arizona sunshine.
They then moved closer to family in an Arkansas retirement community. Lou had two 18-hole golf courses and a lake to fish.
After Lou’s death, Eleanor moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. She restored an abandoned home and lived there for 30 years.
Eleanor loved being close to family, farming, gardening and quilting.
She is survived by four children, John (Jean) Reeb of Whitewater, Stanley Reeb of Eastman, Ted (Becky) Reeb of Whitewater and Gina (Dennis Bookout) Ivey of Ash Flat, Ark.; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Dick McCutchern of Tuscon, Ariz.; sister, Shirley Weeks; brother-in-law, Kenneth Reeb; many cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol.
A memorial service for Eleanor will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Whitewater on Aug. 31, at 11 a.m.
Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow services at Cold Spring Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Eleanor’s name to Rainbow Hospice Care or the First United Methodist Church, 145 Prairie St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
