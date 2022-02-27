July 4, 1928 - February 24, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Eleanore L. Riedl, 93, passed away on February 24, 2022, at Watertown Health Care Center.
She was born July 4, 1928, to Gerald and Eurma (Bruhn) Davis at home in the Township of Seif in Willard, WI. She grew up in a small house built by her parents. She attended 1-room schools until age 12 when the family moved to Neillsville. She finished her education and graduated from Neillsville High School in 1947. After graduation, she moved to Jefferson and was employed at the famous Maxmillian House Supper Club as a cook and waitress. She married Leo "Red" Riedl on June 30, 1948. Together they owned/operated the Topper Supper Club in the mid 50's for 5 years. During this time the Highway 18 Outdoor Theater was built. She also worked part-time at BonTon Bakery, Remfrey Jewelry, Fort Atkinson Canning Company, Driftwood Supper Club, Gulf and C&A Restaurants. She enjoyed bowling, yard work, quilting, embroidery, painting, rosemaling and bingo. She had a passion for baking and cake decorating. After her husband passed away in January 1970, she had an addition added to her residence and opened an order only country bakery called Novelty Bake Shoppe which eventually added catering for any occasion. She was also well known for her Tom & Jerry batter during Christmas. She was a member of the Jefferson Cab Committee and helped prepare and serve for the annual fundraiser brunch. She prepared and delivered the noon lunches to Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Busseyville and Lake Mills. She also catered food for the annual Wisconsin Polka Boosters Polka Fest at the Concord House for several years before passing the torch to Capn's Catering. As a surprise from her daughters, at age 85, her great-nephew Mike Splittgerber had the honor of taking her on her first motorcycle ride with 'Ride with a Buddy' at Tomorrow's Hope.
She is survived by her daughters Bonita (Stan Carlson) Riedlcarlson and Linda Riedl, both of Jefferson, nieces Gerry (Bob) Brunner of Whitewater, Rolaine Griffiths, Neillsville and Sharon Foemmel of IL, nephews Lyle (Carol) Riedl of Jefferson, Bob Sebesta, Rick Sebesta and Randy Sebesta, all of Neillsville, cousins Shirley Sitter of Oshkosh, Judy Williams of Oak Creek, Jim Bruhn & JoEllen Gordon of MN, and several great- and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close Alabama family, Richard and Nancy Kolodzne and their family.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother Sherman Davis, sisters Irene Foemmel, Vivian Cote, Elaine Sebesta, infant sister Mildred, nephews Dale Foemmel and Everett Foemmel.
A big thank-you to all friends and relatives for their help in making this time easier to cope with.
A special thank-you to her neighbors, Dave and Linda Dummer, for their extra help in watching over Mom when we couldn't be there.
A special thank you to Donna Splittgerber for her care during Mom's last days.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fairview Inn, 711 W. Racine Street in Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice or the Randy Schopen Foundation.
