August 6, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Eleanore May Shipley nee Reap, 95 of Fort Atki son, Wisconsin was promoted to heaven August 6th 2021.
Born in Elmira, NY on October 29th 1925, to William Reap Jr. (1891-1927) and Elsie Maeder Reap (1897-1970).
She was a 1943 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and the Comptometry School of Milwaukee in 1944.
Eleanore was employed by the James Manufacturing Co. and later by Nasco International. She also was Head Clerk at various stock car tracks in the area from 1959 to 1969 with her husband who was the Pit Steward.
Among her many accomplishments, she was an avid "crafter", teaching knitting, crocheting, tatting, Hardonger and Bobbin Lace for many years at the local MATC.
She was a founding/charter member of the Badger Lacers (a group devoted to the art of lace making) and the International Old Lacers.
She especially enjoyed making and demonstrating the art of making Bobbin Lace.
She was also a Life Member of the Martha Chapter of the Eastern Star Masonic Order.
She enjoyed volunteering her time and services to the Hoard Historical Museum and was a Friend of the Dwight Foster Public Library.
She attended several churches in Fort Atkinson and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughters Janelle Reploeg (Paul Kline), Elinda Shipley, and Jalinn (Harold) Schorr; her son William Shipley of Fort Atkinson, Grandsons Kurt and Karl Reploeg and great granddaughters Myja and Ava Reploeg all of PA.
Visitation will be Aug 10th from 9am until 11am time of service at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson with internment to follow immediately after at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Hoard Museum, Dwight Foster Public Library or the Fort Hospital Telecare Group.
The family also wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Blackhawk Senior Residence, Wellington Place Senior Residence and Rainbow Hospice. Online Condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.