Elinda Shipley

Jessup, PA - Elinda May Shipley, 66, of Jessup, PA, passed away March 13, 2023. Born in Fort Atkinson, WI on June 7, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Robert Shipley and the late Eleanore Reap Shipley. She was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. Among her many accomplishments she had been a member of the Rainbow for Girls Masonic Order in Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Camp Fire Girls. She moved to Pennsylvania in 1977 and attended Word of Life Bible Institute in 1980. She was active in her church, singing in the choir, as well as serving on other various committees. An avid animal lover, she especially loved her kitties. She also enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping and flying.
She is survived by her sisters, Jay Reploeg and husband Paul Kline, Jalinn (J) Schorr and husband Pastor Harold Schorr, all of PA; brother, Bill Shipley of WI; nephews; great nieces, all of PA; family friend, Ellen Donehower of WI; her special friend and neighbor, Ellie Lewis; her kitty-Miss Kitty and numerous friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend Elinda's funeral service which will be held at the Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave, Peckville, PA 18452 on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00am with Pastor Gordon Sims, presiding. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Elinda's name to the Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave, Peckville, PA 18452 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
