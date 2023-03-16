Elinda Shipley
March 13, 2023

Jessup, PA - Elinda May Shipley, 66, of Jessup, PA, passed away March 13, 2023. Born in Fort Atkinson, WI on June 7, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Robert Shipley and the late Eleanore Reap Shipley. She was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. Among her many accomplishments she had been a member of the Rainbow for Girls Masonic Order in Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Camp Fire Girls. She moved to Pennsylvania in 1977 and attended Word of Life Bible Institute in 1980. She was active in her church, singing in the choir, as well as serving on other various committees. An avid animal lover, she especially loved her kitties. She also enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping and flying.

