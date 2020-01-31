Elisabeth Guld, 96, of Fort Atkinson, fell asleep in the arms of her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Elisabeth was born on Oct. 8, 1923, in Apatin, Yugoslavia, to Johann and Elisabetha (Utry) Schmidt.
She left Yugoslavia as a refugee in 1945 and settled in Bavaria, Germany, where she married John Guld. They had two sons in Germany: John and Gunther.
They immigrated to the United States in 1952 and settled in Fort Atkinson. She became a citizen of the United States in 1958.
Elisabeth worked as a seamstress for Better Sox Knitting and Stortz’s Hosiery. Her hobbies included needle art and embroidery. She was an excellent cook and baker.
Elisabeth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was beloved by both family and friends who called her Oma.
She is survived by her son, John (Alice) Guld of Jefferson; grandchildren, Kristine (Jeff) Fischer, Jamieson (Melissa) Guld, John (Nicole) Guld, David (Angela) Guld and Ashley (Ben Perz) Guld; great-grandchildren, Madilynn, Trevor, Mollie, Emma, Katie, Paige, Cooper and Elisabeth; sister-in-law, Anna Schmidt of West Hollywood, Calif.; niece, Dr. Rita Schmidt of Lubbock, Texas; and nephew, Tony (Diane) Adam of Hales Corners.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Gunther Guld; brother, Johann Schmidt; and great-grandson, Pierce Guld.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you might wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Fort HealthCare, Sunset Ridge Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
