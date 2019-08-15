JANESVILLE — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Schultz, also affectionately known as Tinkerbell by family and close friends, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Health & Living Center in Fort Atkinson.
Betty was born May 18, 1954, in Janesville, the daughter of the late Floyd W. and Olive N. (Hintz) Schultz.
She had worked at Kandu Inc. for many years as a packaging specialist.
Betty was a very avid Green Bay Packer fan! She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, Paul A. (Barb) Schultz of Janesville; her half-brother, Shannon (Jamie) Schultz, of Fennimore; her two nieces and two nephews, Andrew and Jennifer Schultz, and Shianna and Caleb Schultz; and by cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton, where burial will follow.
Betty’s family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the wonderful staff of Stacey House in Fort Atkinson for their kind and loving care given during her years of residence there!
“You’re with Mom and Dad now! And what do we say, Tink? GO PACKERS!”
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements.
