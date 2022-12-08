Jefferson, WI - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Spangler, 80 of Jefferson, went to heaven peacefully, with her daughters at her side on December 6, 2022, at her home.
Betty was born on October 19, 1942, in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Ervin and Dorothy (Klitzkie) Ganser. She grew up in the area and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. In the early 1960's, she met Roger Spangler while at working at Borg Textiles and on October 3, 1964, the couple wed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Roger and Betty had the happiest of homes, loved each other and their daughters deeply, and enjoyed 23 years of marriage until this death in 1987. The Spangler family grew up in an awesome neighborhood with numerous children of all ages. Betty's daughters remember the idealistic upbringing and are so thankful for the meaningful relationships that formed and continue today. Rural Jefferson was the perfect place to grow up. Betty was a wonderful retail worker. She had an ability to serve customers well, whether pleasant or not. Betty was a lady and presented herself with grace, poise, and eloquence - all while being humble and helpful. She was a woman of deep faith and a longtime, active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Betty was an active lady her entire life. She was able to teach herself how to maintain her home after Roger's death and she loved spending time in her garden. Always voted "favorite mom" in the neighborhood, Betty welcomed to her daughters' friends into her home and treated them warmly and with care. She forgave easily and although she had her opinion, she was able to express it graciously and without offense. She was a dear lady who was appreciated by many and will be missed.
She is survived by: her daughters Alise (Alcedes) Leguizamon of Eppington, South Africa, Annette (Jim) Jankowski of Franklin, and Loretta "Lori" (Brian) Jarvey of DePere; 3 grandchildren Ashely, Nathan, and Ben; siblings Norman (Richard Ferrell) Ganser of Kennett Square, PA and Charlotte (Gary) Zeier of Appleton. Betty is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Carl and Joe, and her grandson Joshua Jankowski (1999).
With the help of family and close friends, Betty was able to fulfill her wish of staying at home. The family would also like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Marquardt Home Health and Rainbow Hospice for the care provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Church of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. She will be laid to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
