Elizabeth "Betty" Hoffman

Jefferson, WI - Elizabeth Lucille "Betty" Hoffman of Jefferson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83 on February 5, 2023 at Alden Estates. Betty was born on August 10, 1939 to Alfred and Marion (Osten) Verville in Crystal Falls, Michigan where she lived until she met the love of her life, Leon Kelly Hoffman, whom she married on February 15, 1958 in Ashland, Wisconsin.
Betty and Leon enjoyed 35 wonderful years of marriage, and built a large and loving family together until Leon's passing in 1993. Betty loved gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. After she raised all seven of her children, she worked for Sentry Foods in the Bakery, Deli, Checkout, and Floral Department. She loved working with flowers, and had a real talent for it. She will forever be remembered for all of the beautiful arrangements she created for weddings, funerals, other gatherings and special occasions. Betty and Leon started a family that would result in 30+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she was able to meet and pour her love into. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her entire life, she loved them with all of her heart and then some. They share memories including, but certainly not limited to, baking cookies, getting back scratches, sleepovers at Grandma's, and many other wonderful memories.
Betty is survived by her sister, Sandy Valentine of Ishpeming, Michigan, her five sons, Larry (Debbie) Hoffman of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, Roger (Staci) Hoffman of Jefferson, Wisconsin, Dale (Diane) Hoffman of Mason, Wisconsin, Bob (Debi) Hoffman of Waupaca, Wisconsin and Brian (Carrie) Hoffman of Waterloo, Wisconsin and her two daughters, Charlotte (Scott) Henning of Eagle River, Wisconsin and Laura Hoffman of Muscoda, Wisconsin.
Betty is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, Craig (Jeni) Henning, Jennifer Raether, Jentri Alvarado, Mark (Rebecca) Hoffman, Samantha Jo Hoffman, Thomas Hoffman, Samantha Anne Marks, John (Mary) Marks, Steven Marks, Josh Hoffman, Kara (Austin) Warren, Kylar (Kayla) Hoffman, Kendra Hoffman, Ashlie Hoffman, Alex Hoffman, Shane Hoffman, Hannah Hoffman, Jenna Kukanich and Jessica Kukanich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her siblings: Dorothy Paulson, Sonny Verville, Joyce Compton; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hoffman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Boulevard, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538. Burial will follow in the Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 and on Monday from 11:00am until the time of Mass.
