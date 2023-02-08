Elizabeth "Betty" Hoffman

August 10, 1939 - February 5, 2023

Jefferson, WI - Elizabeth Lucille "Betty" Hoffman of Jefferson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83 on February 5, 2023 at Alden Estates. Betty was born on August 10, 1939 to Alfred and Marion (Osten) Verville in Crystal Falls, Michigan where she lived until she met the love of her life, Leon Kelly Hoffman, whom she married on February 15, 1958 in Ashland, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.