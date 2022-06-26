January 10, 1928 - June 22, 2022
Whitewater, WI - Elizabeth "Betty" Mary (Wedl) Teed earned her angel wings on June 22nd, 2022, where she passed peacefully at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She was born on January 10th, 1928, in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin to Roman and Mary (Werner) Wedl. Betty was baptized at St. Mary Magdeline's Church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. She was a High School graduate from Johnson Creek High School in 1946. Betty married Roger Teed shortly after on July 1st, 1950 at St. Mary Magdeline's church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. The two had four children, Russell, Jerome, Patrick and Patricia. Betty later became the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Betty had a deep love for Our Lord and Savior. She also had a deep appreciation for Our Mother Mary. She lived every aspect of her life through them. She loved to go for walks, play cards, knit and crochet, visit with friends and family, prepare meals and desserts and garden. She was always helping others throughout her life. She was a Nurse's Aide at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. Upon retirement, Betty continued caregiving for the elderly in their home. She also turned to babysitting for a great variety of four-legged friends in the community. Betty's final years were spent helping with the care of her Great Granddaughter, Kayla. They spent a great deal of time walking, playing at the park, knitting and crocheting, cooking and enjoying ice cream. No matter what Betty did, she was always active, compassionate and placing the needs of others before herself.
Betty is survived by: Her sons Russell Teed of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Jerome (Ellen) Teed of DeForest, Wisconsin and Patrick (Linda) Teed of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; Daughter Patricia (Tom) Vogel of Walker, Louisiana; Grandchildren Shawn, Kevin, Lindsay, Laura, Ryan, Megan, Kelley, Jacob and Ryan; Great-Grandchildren Kayla, Zoey and Noah. Betty is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Betty is also preceded in death by her husband Roger, her grandchildren Elizabeth and James and her great-grandson, Nathaniel, along with other family members and friends.
The visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Whitewater, Wisconsin. The mass will be held immediately after at the same location. There will be a luncheon to follow the service.
Any monetary donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
The Dunlap Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dunlapmemorialhome.com.
