JEFFERSON — Elizabeth “Bonnie” Eisberner, 70, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, March 16, at the Rainbow Hospice Patient Center in Johnson Creek.
Bonnie was born on March 24, 1949, In Eau Claire, to Edward and Elizabeth (Hughes) Eisberner.
She married Lewis “Steve” Gay on Aug. 8, 2006.
Bonnie retired with 25 years of employment from the Nestle-Purina Company in Jefferson.
Her family was the entire focus in her life. She enjoyed spending as much time possible with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as researching the family genealogy.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, “Steve” Gay of Jefferson; daughter, Anita (Daniel) Pendleton of Florida; siblings, Edward (Janet) Eisberner of Kewaskum, Joyce Moschkau of Eau Claire, Timothy Eisberner of Eau Claire and Christopher (Tami) Eisberner of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Brandon and Abigail Pendleton, and Timothy Pendleton; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Carson and Jaxson Pendleton; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; and her faithful companion, her Bassett Hound Cindy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 18, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Private family burial will be held in Fairchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rainbow Hospice in Bonnie’s name.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
