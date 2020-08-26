WHITEWATER — Elizabeth "Betty" Eloff found peace on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Whitewater, a few months short of her 94th birthday.
She was born Oct. 25, 1926, in St. Louis, Mo. Although her family grieves her loss, they take comfort knowing that she is resting peacefully with her father, Lou Morgan; mother, Angeline "Ann" (Vernon) Lampe; stepmother, Lucille Morgan; sister, Joy Ryan; son, Michael Gutjahrl; and nephew, Mark Wagner.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Eloff; daughter-in-law, Jane Gutjahr; stepdaughters, Cristy (Gary) Bobofchak and Mary Eloff; adopted daughter, Joelle (Steve) Curro; six grandchildren, Sybil Gutjahr, Lee Gutjahr, Nicholas Baker, Lauren Baker Woolard, Kelly Escamilla and Caleb LaBrie; three great-grandchildren, Brennan Coberly, Brayden Woolard and Israel Escamilla; and nephew, Christopher Wagner.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Betty and Joy ran Joy’s Celebrity Club in East St. Louis for many years in her earlier life. She was known for her singing there, which was a love she never lost. She even sang during some of her therapy sessions in Fairhaven.
Betty was bartending at the Spaghetti House when she met Jimmie. They married in 1968.
They did a lot of traveling together while Jim was a pilot for United Airlines. In 1977, they built “The Farm” in Fort Atkinson.
While Jimmie still was flying, Betty took up painting. She eventually took classes at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was having so much fun that Jimmie started taking classes with her too.
Betty and Jimmie lived at The Farm for almost 40 years. They moved into Fairhaven in Whitewater in August of 2016, where they both enjoyed the activities and socialization Fairhaven offered them.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice for all the compassion and love they provided to Betty and her family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
