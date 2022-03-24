Elizabeth R. (Erickson) "Betty" Notch

Watertown, WI - Elizabeth "Betty" R. Notch, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Elizabeth R. Erickson was born on February 13, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edwin and Rose (Manik) Erickson. On October 4, 1957, she married George E. Notch in Waukegan Illinois. George preceded her in death on December 8, 2011. George and Betty were the proud parents of sixteen foster children.
Betty enjoyed the time she spent working at Oconomowoc Hospital. She also had been employed at Coldwell Banker as a realty broker in Door County. She retired from Eaton in Watertown after 18 years of employment. Betty was a very social person who loved to sing, especially in the chorus at the Watertown Senior Center.
Survivors include her niece, Patricia (John) Richter of Waukesha; sister, Anne Erickson Mauston; foster son, Jeff Schoonover; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Lorraine (Bob) Olsen and Yvonne Erickson; brother-in-law, Frank Notch; and sister-in-law, Elaine Heiden.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Internment will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
