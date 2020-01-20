PEWAUKEE — Ella M. Krause, 72, of Pewaukee, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home.
Ella was born on Oct. 27, 1947, in Pineville, Ky., the daughter Woodrow and Ramona (Brassfield) Cox. Her mother passed away from an illness when Ella was a young girl, and was raised by Shirley Cox — Woodrow’s second wife.
Ella graduated from high school in 1966 and married Wayne Krause in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 29, 1975.
Ella was employed by M&I Bank, now BMO Harris Bank, for 40 years, retiring in 2018.
She was a talented baker, and enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching and gardening.
Ella was a wonderful wife to Wayne. She had an ability to see the good in people, while maintaining her dignity and politeness.
She was a loving and supportive mother to Tim and took care of her family well. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Krause of Pewaukee; son, Timothy (Elsa) Medford of Madison; grandchildren, Cheryl (Ryan) and Erika; great-grandchildren, Eddie and Hailey; brothers, Norman, John and Douglas; and sister-in-law, Yvette (David) Conte of Kansas City, Mo. Ella also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and co-workers.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Willie, Vernon and Charlie.
The family would like express a sincere thank you to Dr. Asadullah Khan and the team at Aurora Cancer Care for the dedicated care provided to Ella.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson.
Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Ella will be laid to rest at Rock Lake Cemetery of Lake Mills following the service.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
