Ellen Fischer

January 14, 1936 - November 14, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - On Monday, November 14, 2022, Ellen Marie (Wineland) Fischer, of Fort Atkinson, WI, entered fully into the presence of the Lord. During her 86 years and 10 months, she faithfully dedicated her life to the titles of Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She passed away peacefully having felt the love of the lives she had blessed.

