Ellen Fischer

Fort Atkinson, WI - On Monday, November 14, 2022, Ellen Marie (Wineland) Fischer, of Fort Atkinson, WI, entered fully into the presence of the Lord. During her 86 years and 10 months, she faithfully dedicated her life to the titles of Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She passed away peacefully having felt the love of the lives she had blessed.
Ellen Marie was born in Watertown, WI to Eldon and Marie (Seeber) Wineland of Jefferson, WI on Tuesday, January 14, 1936. She spent her childhood growing up in Jefferson, WI and graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1954.
On June 9, 1954, she married Arnold Fischer of Johnson Creek, WI. Together, over 68 years, they built a family and shared in many adventures together and with loved ones. Ellen loved to hunt, fish, camp, travel, and spend nights at the racetrack as well as follow NASCAR racing. She also loved to have family and friends over to cook dinner for them. Ellen cherished the experiences and friendships made while living on and off in Alaska with her husband between 1975 - 1992. Professionally, she worked in accounting, where she retired in 2002 from Riverwood in Fort Atkinson. In her retirement she enjoyed knitting sweaters and hats for babies, continuing her travels, and keeping up with friends and family through Facebook.
Ellen had a strong love for Jesus and was a longtime member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS) in Fort Atkinson, WI. She knew Jesus' love and was ready to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arnold Fischer of Fort Atkinson and their precious pup, Teenie Beanie, son Gary (Nancy) Fischer of Janesville, daughter Janet (Clint Peterson) Garvert of Fort Atkinson; Grandchildren: Christopher (Jamie) Fischer of Lake City, MN, Stephanie (Aaron) Chamberlain of Janesville, Donn (Yagmur Muftuoglu) Garvert of Los Angeles, CA, and Heidi (Ivan) Garcia of Janesville; Great-Grandchildren: Caden and Rachel Fischer, Isabelle Fischer and Stefan and Aria Chamberlain, Julia and Hailey Jones and Kadin and Sophia Garcia; Sisters Shirley (Edward) Zubke of Watertown, and Marge Dieter of Fort Atkinson, and brother Donald (Lynn) Wineland of Lily, WI, as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and close friends.
Ellen was preceded in her Heavenly arrival by her parents, grandson Steven Fischer, in-laws David and Lauretta Fischer, LaVern and Sharon Fischer, George and Delores Fischer, Fred Dieter, and Pam Fischer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday November 20, 2022 at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS), 404 Roosevelt St, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM with Christian service to follow. A luncheon will be served following the service to celebrate and remember Ellen, Mom, Grandma, GG.
Nitardy Funeral Homes of Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family.
If desired, monetary donations may be made in Ellen's memory to: Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church - Fort Atkinson, Crown of Life Christian Academy - Fort Atkinson, or The Steven C. Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund through Lakeside Lutheran High School - Lake Mills, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
