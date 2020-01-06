LAKE MILLS — Ellen J. Michaelis, 86, of Lake Mills, was called home to heaven on Jan. 2, 2020, at Brook Gardens Place.
She was born to Dolores and Clarence Hofer on June 2, 1933, in Lake Mills. She graduated from the Lake Mills High School on June 1, 1951.
Ellen married Allen Michaelis on Sept. 15, 1951, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church where she was a lifelong member.
Allen died on Nov. 30, 1993.
Ellen retired from Creekwood Farms.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, flowers and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Ellen was blessed with two daughters, Virginia (Jerry) Krause of Waterloo and Mary (David) Falk of Cambridge; three grandchildren, Kurt (Dawn) Krause, Matthew (Jennifer Milestone) Falk and Danielle (Dennis) Vollmer; one great-grandchild, Katelyn Krause; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Hofer.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, Duane Hofer; and her grandson, Kevin Falk.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church with the Rev. David Sobek officiating.
Friends may call on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the church.
Thank you to the staff at Brook Gardens for all their care.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting the family.
