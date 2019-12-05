Ellen L. Gerard, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
Ellen was born on June 3, 1936, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late George and Erna (Schlingert) Wilde.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and married the love of her life, Allen Gerard, on June 12, 1954, at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah.
Ellen loved going to rummage sales and playing dominos with her friends.
She is survived by her children, Rene (Thomas) Foelker, Jolene Gerard (fiancé, Ron Kidd) and Dewey (Cindy) Gerard, all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Rachael (Nathan) Schroedl, Brittany (Mike) Kutz, and Jacob and Joshua Gerard; four great-grandchildren; sisters, June Koeppel and Virginia Scott; and many other relatives and friends.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and her brother, Robert Wilde.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
