March 29, 1947 - December 20, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Ellen Sue Gibson Todd DeWolfe
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen DeWolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
March 29, 1947 - December 20, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Ellen Sue Gibson Todd DeWolfe
"A thing of beauty is a joy forever; It's loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness." -John Keats
Take my hand Jesus said, I will lead the way. Quietly Ellen followed her trusted friend on Tuesday December 20, 2022.
An enchanted life she led with her knight in shining armor, Robert. Her road warrior partner shared the joy of camping, kite flying, and he made all her dreams come true. The love of Durango brought many years of nature to her. Hand in hand they delighted in their daughters April and Angie's successes in life. Their daughter's married bliss brought laughter from Grandchildren Samuel Hermanstorfer, Joshua (Savannah) Hermanstorfer and Amanda Sanderson who provided endless smiles and warm hugs. Life seen through a grandchild's eyes is pure pleasure. Weekly Tuesday 2 cents kept the family close and helped record the events of life.
With a grateful heart for all who shared a moment in Ellen's life; she wishes continued happiness and shares a smile to be passed forward. Remember Ellen's joy of Christmas, Snow, and Flowers. While her life journey was challenging at times; faith and determination gave her the positive jives to continue on.
Surviving are her loving husband Robert DeWolfe, Daughters April (Dennis) Sanderson, and Angela (Rick Packard) Hermanstorfer, Siblings Gayle R Pemberton Stodgel, Pamela L Nelson Larrison (Steve), Gloria J Craig (Cliff), and William F Todd (Joy), Sisters-in-law Mary Joyce Lee (Robert) and Sandra Griffin Todd and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen was welcomed to Heaven by her daughter Susan Michelle, siblings Patricia J Todd Cappel, Thomas C Todd and parents Harold (Red) and Florence McDaniel Gibson Todd.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Jefferson EMS, 351 E Racine St. Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549 or Mt. Morris Fire Foundation, 15 E. Center Street. Mt. Morris, Illinois 61054
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.