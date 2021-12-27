Whitewater, WI - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ellen Tucker, 86, on December 24, 2021 from her battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Palmyra, WI on May 30, 1935. She sang at her first funeral at age 9. She also sang at weddings, on WCLO Radio and on TV, with one of her many talents being yodeling.
Ellen graduated from WHS in 1952, and married Dean Tucker of Whitewater on July, 13, 1957. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator and in the UW Whitewater campus police department until her retirement. She belonged to the First English Lutheran Church of Whitewater, where she planned funeral luncheons for its members for many years.
Ellen was an excellent cook and baker, known for her platters of Christmas cookies and homemade candy, including her famous caramels! She enjoyed motorcycling, gardening and visits with family and friends.
Ellen is survived by Dean, her husband of 64 years, her children Gary Tucker of Oregon City, OR, daughter DeAnn DiPrima of Antioch, IL, grandchildren Sean (Liane) DiPrima of Beloit, WI, Paige DiPrima of Antioch, IL, brother Jerry (Shirley) Grant of Whitewater, sister-in-law Shirley (Eugene) Grant of Batavia, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Eddie, Doris, Margie, Eugene, Sharon, and a baby daughter.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Agrace Hospice for the care they have given Ellen in her final days. We would also like to thank family and friends for the many flowers, cards, calls, texts, visits, kind words and prayers that you have given; please know how appreciated and loved you are, and that we are truly grateful to you all.
Visitation will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM. On Thursday, December 30, 2021 visitation will be from 10AM to 11 AM at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater with a memorial service to follow. Burial will be held after the service at Hillside Cemetery of Whitewater. Memorials can be made to the First English Lutheran Church, Agrace, the Jefferson County Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
