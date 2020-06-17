JEFFERSON — Elsie M. Frohmader, 91, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Marquardt Village of Watertown.
Elsie was born on April 2, 1929, in the Town of Koshkonong, the daughter of Edward and Adeline (Raabe) Schwartz.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947 and was married to Merlin “Windy” Frohmader on June 28, 1947, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jefferson.
Elsie and Windy had four children, and would have celebrated 73 years together later this month. They loved to travel and see the sites along the way.
Windy remembers visiting Las Vegas close to 50 times, and they even were “extras” in a movie. She was a talented cook and spent many hours in her garden.
Time spent at the family cottage in Finley are cherished memories, and Elsie loved fishing in the area.
She was a lifelong and active member of St. John’s.
Elsie was a wonderful wife and loving mother who kept her family in order. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Merlin Frohmader of Jefferson; children, Randy (Pam), Susan (Jim) Schroedl and Brian (Sheila), all of Jefferson; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She further is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronny; granddaughter, Megan Frohmader; sister, Myrtle Klug; and brother, Wilmer Schwartz.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran of Jefferson with the Rev. Mark Bartsch and the Rev. Josh Martin presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Elsie will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery of Jefferson.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
