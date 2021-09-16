Emery P. Eastlick, age 64 of Steuben, WI passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 12, 1956, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Lyle and Joan (Goke) Eastlick. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in the class of 1975. He later coached football at Jefferson High School. He raised his son, Emery, and lived in Jefferson until 2001. Working as an ACE certified personal trainer and Santa Clausing were his other passions. Emery received the grace and faith of the Lord our Savior being born again in 1997 and later being baptized by his oldest son in 2000. He was a God-fearing and driven man who always found a cheerful way to make others feel special. Emery married Amy Edward on February 26, 2000, in Milton, WI. Together, they moved to the Steuben area where they raised their family. He was a loving, proud brother, dad, uncle and grandpa. He was a loving, faithful and strong husband. He marveled daily at God's creation and was also a true Packers fan. He worked very hard to establish a small family farm raising grass fed beef, pastured pork and Christmas trees to pass along as a legacy to his children. He was gifted at working with children and was a blessing to those he served at Juvenile Detention of La Crosse in the early 2000s.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years Amy; their children Emery Jeremiah (Alice), Elisha James (Rachael), Ezra Josiah, and Emerson Jacob; his siblings John Udelhoven and Dorothea Eastlick; his granddaughters Zion and Rhema Eastlick; his neices and nephews Joeseph(Ashley) Yaeger, Raelaine(Ryan) Burton, Josh(Lydia) Zeh, DeeDee Zeh and MaryJean and Felicity Duffy; his sisters in-law Angela (Michael) Duffy and Annie (Reed) and mother in-law, Sue Lewandowski. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Raelaine Yaeger and an infant brother, Rocky Lane.
A celebration of Emery's earthly and eternal life will be held on October 3 from 1-4 pm at Gatherings on the Ridge, 25941 State Hwy 27, Eastman, WI.
